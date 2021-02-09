‘Bulletproof’ Co-Creator Nick Love Developing Sky Gangster Series Set During Costa Del Sol Crime Wave

EXCLUSIVE: Bulletproof co-creator and The Football Factory director Nick Love has set his sights on his latest crime caper — a gangster series for Sky that has echoes of his 2005 Danny Dyer film The Business.

Deadline hears that Love is returning to the world of the 1980s crime wave in Spain’s Costa del Sol for the drama, which is working titled A Town Called Malice in an apparent nod to The Jam’s hit 1982 single of the same name.

The project is housed at Bulletproof and Britannia producer Vertigo Films and a writers’ room has been developing the series for Comcast-owned Sky, although it has not yet been formally greenlit. Producers are hoping to shoot in the summer.

During the 1980s, the Costa del Sol became known as the Costa del Crime because a colorful array of British gangsters took up residence on its sun-soaked shores, thanks to the absence of an extradition treaty between the UK and Spain from 1978 to 1985.

Notorious Costa del Sol hideaways included Ronnie Knight, the former husband of British actress Barbara Windsor who evaded justice after a £6 million robbery, and Krays associate Freddie Foreman.

It’s familiar territory for Love, who 16 years ago wrote and directed The Business, which starred Dyer as a fugitive who escapes Margaret Thatcher’s Britain for the Costa del Sol and becomes embroiled in the work of a drug-importing business run by English ex-pats.

The crime wave also helped inspire Jonathan Glazer’s cult classic Sexy Beast, which starred Ray Winstone as retired gangster Gal Dove, who is living a peaceful existence in the Costa del Sol until the arrival of Ben Kingsley’s Don Logan.

Love co-created Bulletproof with Noel Clarke and Ashley Walters and it has become an important returning franchise for Sky. A third season, set in South Africa, premiered last month, while a fourth season is on the way. Meanwhile, Vertigo is currently shooting Season 3 of Britannia for Sky alongside Neal Street Productions.

Sky declined to comment.