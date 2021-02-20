‘SNL’: Nick Jonas To Pull Double Duty As Host & Musical Guest Next Week

Nick Jonas is to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut next week and will also perform as the musical guest.

The Voice coach will perform double duty on the NBC on Saturday February 27.

Although he has never hosted before, Jonas has performed, including as a solo artist in 2016 and alongside his brothers, most recently in 2019. It marks the fifth consecutive show for SNL, which has Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page as host tonight alongside musical guest Bad Bunny.

Jonas will perform his new single Spaceman, which is released February 25 and his appearance comes ahead of the latest season of The Voice, which returns March 1. He will also be seen on screen in Lionsgate film Chaos Walking, which comes out March 5.

He joins an esteemed group of over 40 stars that have pulled double duty including Paul Simon, Ray Charles, The Rolling Stones, Frank Zappa, Debbie Harry, Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Harry Styles.

Other recent hosts include Regina King, John Krasinski and Dan Levy with musical guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Phoebe Bridgers and Machine Gun Kelly.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.