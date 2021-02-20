Nick Cannon Returns To Morning-Drive Radio Gig On Power 106 In Los Angeles

Controversial Nick Cannon is continuing his comeback, returning to morning hosting on radio station KPWR, better known as Power 106, a Meruelo Media outlet in Los Angeles.

The Top 40/rhythmic station sidelined Cannon in July 2020 after he made anti-Semitic comments on a podcast. He will also continue on the Skyview Networks syndicated show Nick Cannon Radio.

Cannon got into hot water last summer when remarks he made on the podcast Cannon’s Class surfaced. His guest on the June 30, 2020 show was Richard Griffin, aka Professor Griff, who is known for his own history of controversial remarks, which once led him to be dropped by the rap group Public Enemy.

In the course of their conversation, Cannon said that it was a shame that Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam minister, was silenced on Facebook. Cannon claimed it was an example Jewish power that was turning that community into Illuminati, the Zionists, the Rothschilds.

The resulting firestorm saw Cannon booted from numerous TV and radio gigs.

However, Cannon managed to extricate himself from the cancellations wrought by his comments, apologizing and engaging in education session with Jewish leaders.

The 39-year-old Cannon has appeared on the television shows The Masked Singer, All That, Wild ‘N Out, America’s Got Talent, and Lip Sync Battle Shorties. He has also acted in the films such as Drumline, Love Don’t Cost a Thing and Roll Bounce. Cannon also had been prepping his eponymous syndicated daytime talk show from Debmar-Mercury, which was slated for a fall 2020 bow in 90% of the country before the controversy delayed that project as well. Cannon will now will launch this fall.

Regarding today’s radio announcement, Cannon said, “I am back and ready to lift you up in the mornings and bring joy at the crack of dawn with original comedy and candid conversation! Tough times don’t last, but tough people do – and I am grateful for my supporters, friends and loved ones who have guided me through this journey these past few months. We grow through challenges and lessons together, but emerge better on the other side.”

Meruelo Media President and CEO Otto Padron added his support. “Nick Cannon is the consummate entertainer and more demanding on himself than on anyone else! His newly revamped and creatively turbo-charged local morning show will bring much needed comedic entertainment to LA mornings like only Nick can. Reunited with Teddy, Melissa, and J Carisma, Nick will deliver a uniquely Los Angeles-centric morning show fitting of our iconic Power 106 flagship!”