Paramount+ “Doubling Down” On Soccer, NFL & More Sports In Clear Challenge To Peacock

“Paramount+ will be the leader in live sports,” CBS Entertainment Group boss George Cheeks said today in a major streaming war throw down to the likes of Olympics and Premier League home Peacock.

Coming partway through a delayed, glitchy and often repetitive corporate presentation of the March 4 launching ViacomCBS platform, Cheeks promised a plethora of sports programming from the NFL, international soccer and more.

“Bottom line everything sports fans love on CBS …all of this will be available on Paramount+,” Cheeks declared after an intro from RuPaul. For most Stateside sports fans, the big ticket is the NFL, which is in pricey play as the TV renewal rights are on the table heading towards next month.

A reality the CBS exec acknowledged in what was perhaps a case of some public negotiating.

“It’s television’s most valuable property by far, attracting massive audiences and major advertisers and it will be fundamental to the growth of Paramount+,” Cheeks asserted. “It drives more subscriptions than any other program and significant engagement too.”

Tossing into the touchdown zone, Cheeks brought the CBS Sports booth boys of Tony Romo and Jim Nantz in to back him up. “If you love sport, tell me this isn’t the best thing …the best thing out there,” said the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback.

But American football wasn’t the only kicker on Paramount+’s bench today. “We’re also doubling down on soccer on Paramount+,” Cheeks said in his virtual pitch. The thrust has greater significance as NBCUniversal is shuttering NBC Sports Network at the end of the year. The plan by the Comcast-owned media giant is move NBCSN’s Premier League coverage and more to USA Network and online to Peacock, who may or may not have an Olympics to show this summer.

In a sliding tackle of response, the CBS Entertainment Group president and CEO detailed the deal the platform had inked to become the home of UEFA soccer in the USA. “The only place in the US where you can find every match,” Cheeks noted, including the big draw of the Champions League competition – as the streamer’s recent Super Bowl ad made clear:

In addition, Women’s World Cup champ Megan Rapinoe and more of the National Women’s Soccer League will be on Paramount+. Already picked up by Amazon and Universal in the UK, as Deadline exclusively reported last week, Paramount+ now has taken the US right to the soccer documentary Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In. Parallel to Paramount+’s big soccer coverage, there will be four to five Stories from the Beautiful Game docus from producer Pete Radovich.

And yes, like Shari Redstone, Bob Bakish, ViacomCBS streaming chief Tom Ryan, Paramount Pictures’ Jim Gianopulos, Paramount+ EVP Julie McNamara and Paramount TV boss Nicole Clemens and everyone else who showed up today before and after him – Cheeks used “mountain” to describe the platform’s content.

