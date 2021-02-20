It’s not surprising that a man called Saint Bernard once said, “Love me, love my dog” in a sermon. After all, dogs have long been the world’s most popular pet.
But now, the meanies at conservative media giant Newsmax
have refused to throw man’s best friend a bone, attacking President Joe Biden
’s dog, Champ
, in a Friday segment. Host Greg Kelly
felt the need to lift his leg and woof on the dog’s appearance, saying that Champ “looks a little rough,” and “needs a bath, a comb, and some loving care,” adding that he looks like he’s “from the junkyard.”
Kelly, who claimed he loves dogs and admitted he was having some fun, brought on some “experts” who compared Champ to past White House dogs. They claimed he looked bad compared to Ronald Reagan’s Victory, or George H.W.’s spaniel, Millie.
So far, there’s been no comment from the White House. Or from Champ.
Watch the MSNBC segment on Kelly’s dogged reporting.
Newsmax Dogs President Biden’s Pooch As Old, Ugly And Unkempt
