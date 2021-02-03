Newsmax Anchor Walks Off Set After Mike Lindell Tries To Advance Election Conspiracy Theories

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was a guest on Newsmax Tuesday afternoon, ostensibly to talk about “cancel culture” after being banned from Twitter.

But Lindell wanted to talk about election conspiracies, including those about Dominion and Smartmatic, the election systems companies that threatened legal action or filed lawsuits against those claiming that they rigged the election in favor of Joe Biden.

As anchor Heather Childers asked about Twitter, Lindell immediately went into “election fraud with these Dominion machines,” but then anchor Bob Sellers interrupted him.

“Mike, you are talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds allegations. We just want to let people know that there is nothing substantive that we have seen,” Sellers said.

As Lindell continued to talk, Sellers went on over him, “While there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final and courts have also supported that view.”

“We wanted to talk to you about cancel culture, if you will. We don’t want to re-litigate the allegations that you are making Mike,” Sellers said.

Lindell continued to talk, and didn’t even appear to have heard him. “What?” he said.

Then he continued to go on about election fraud and voting machines.

“Can I ask our producers: Can we get out of here, please?” Sellers responded. “I don’t want to have to keep going over this. Newsmax has not been able to verify any of those allegations.”

Childers then tried to question Lindell. Sellers left, with an empty chair visible on the screen.

“They are trying to cancel out my company and myself,” Lindell said.

In December, Smartmatic fired off a legal threat against Fox News, Newsmax and One America News Network over claims that on-air personalities and guests have made about election fraud. Fox News and Newsmax then aired “fact checks,” in which they clarified that the claims against the companies were unproven or unfounded.

Dominion Voting Systems last week filed a $1.3 billion suit against Rudy Giuliani, accusing him of peddling falsehoods against the company on multiple TV appearances. Dominion has not ruled out also suing media outlets.