New York Magazine Writer Compares ‘Mandalorian’ Actress Gina Carano’s Treatment To Hollywood’s Blacklisting in the 1950s

“The tone of the reporting simply conveys her posts as though they were a series of petty crimes, the punishment of which is inevitable and self-evidently justified,” he wrote. “The principle that an actor ought to be fired for expressing unsound political views has simply faded into the background.”

He added, “If you think blacklisting is only bad if its targets have sensible views, I have some bad news for you about communism.”

Chait conceded that Hollywood has the right to choose who it will work with. But “a fairer and more liberal society is able to create some space between an individual’s political views and the position of their employer.”

“A Dalton Trumbo ought to have been able to hold onto his screenwriting job even though he supported a murderous dictator like Stalin,’ he said “And actors ought to be able to work even if they support an authoritarian bigot like Donald Trump.”