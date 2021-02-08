New Regency Lands Film & TV Rights To ‘Sorrow And Bliss’ Novel By Meg Mason

EXCLUSIVE: New Regency has secured the film and television rights to Meg Mason’s novel Sorrow and Bliss in what was said to be a competitive situation.

The book is set to be released via HarperCollins in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday and by Weidenfeld & Nicolson in the UK on June 10. It was published by HarperCollins in Australia and New Zealand in September 2020.

Sorrow and Bliss is about a woman trying to make sense of the mental illness that’s plagued her for decades. It marks the third novel from Mason; her debut, Say It Again in a Nice Voice, a memoir of early motherhood, was published by HarperCollins in 2012, with You Be Mother released by HarperCollins in 2017.

Mason, who began her career at the Financial Times and The Times of London, has written humor for the New Yorker and Sunday STYLE, a monthly column for GQ, and was a regular contributor to Vogue, Elle and Marie Claire before turning to fiction full time.

Sorrow and Bliss will be published across 21 countries and 16 translation territories.

“Meg is a tremendously talented writer and we are excited to bring Sorrow and Bliss to screen,” said Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s chairman and CEO.

On Sorrow and Bliss, Jonathan Burnham, president and publisher, Harper Division, HarperCollins US, commented, “How can something so hilarious move the reader to tears? How can such a sad story make one laugh so much? Meg Mason pulls off this brilliant feat in Sorrow and Bliss. Everyone who has read this at Harper has fallen in love with Meg Mason’s fierce, tricky, funny heroine, and we are all deeply proud to be publishing this amazing novel.”

Casarotto Ramsay and HarperCollins Australia brokered the deal.

New Regency’s upcoming film slate includes Adrian Lyne’s Deep Water, starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas; the untitled film from David O. Russell starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock and more; as well as Robert Eggers’ The Northman with Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman and Willem Dafoe.