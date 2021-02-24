You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Barry Jenkins’ Pastel Banner Reunites With ‘Moonlight’ Studio A24 To Produce ‘All Dirt Roads Taste Of Salt’; Raven Jackson to Direct

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Exclusive: 'Halo' TV Series Moves From Showtime To Paramount+
Read the full story

New ‘Paranormal Activity’, ‘Pet Sematary’ & ‘The In Between’ Movies Heading To Paramount+

paranormal-activity
Paranormal Activity Paramount

The big Paramount studio, through Paramount Players, will be delivering three to four feature titles a year to streaming service Paramount+.

The initial titles that will be produced for Paramount+ include the new Blumhouse Paranormal Activity directed by Will Eubank and written by Christopher Landon. Landon and Steven Schneider are EPs with Jason Blum and Paranormal Activity creator Oren Peli producing. Collectively at the global box office, The Paranormal Activity movies have grossed over $890M.

Also in the works is a new origins story feature based on the Stephen King bestseller Pet Sematary, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura producing and a script by Jeff Buhler. Through three movies, Paramount’s Pet Sematary movies have grossed over $175M WW.

And The In Between from filmmaker Arie Posin is going to the Viacom streamer. Feature is based on an idea by Marc Klein who wrote the script. After surviving a car accident that took the life of her boyfriend, a teenage girl believes he’s attempting to reconnect with her from the afterworld. Producers are Robbie Brenner, Andrew Deane, and Joey King with Jamie King and Marc Klein as EPs. Cast includes King, Kyle Allen, John Ortiz and Kim Dickens.

Paramount+/ViacomCBS Streaming Event: Deadline’s Complete Coverage

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad