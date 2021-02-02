New Hollywood Podcast: Sundance 2021 With Filmmakers And Cast Of ‘Passing’, ‘Together Together’, ‘I Was A Simple Man’ And ‘The Blazing World’

This week on the New Hollywood Podcast, we have not one, not two but 16 guests in four separate segments. The Sundance Film Festival was virtual this year as was Deadline’s Sundance Studio. For this special episode, we share our studio interviews in podcast form.

For this episode, I had the chance to speak with Christopher Makoto Yogi, Kanoa Goo, Chanel Akiko Hirai, Tim Chiou and Nelson Lee from the Hawaii-set familial drama with a ghost story twist I Was A Simple Man as well as Nikole Beckwith, Ed Helms and Patti Harrison for the platonic friend comedy Together Together. Meanwhile, Amanda N’Duka chatted with Rebecca Hall, Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga and returning guest Andre Holland for the highly-anticipated drama Passing. She also sat down and had a talk with Carlson Young, Vinessa Shaw, Dermot Mulroney and Udo Kier from the fantasy-horror The Blazing World.

Each film in this week’s episode has elements of inclusion whether it be the exploration of Hawaiian and Pacific Islander lore of I Was A Simple Man; the subversive modern family charm of Together Together; the social significance and nuance of colorism in Passing and female filmmakers in the fantasy-horror space with The Blazing World. Listen to the episode below.