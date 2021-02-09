Click to Skip Ad
New Hollywood Podcast: ‘One Night In Miami’s Kingsley Ben-Adir Talks Playing Malcolm X, Ice Cream And ’90s Rave Music

By Dino-Ray Ramos, Amanda N'Duka

Courtesy of Phil Sharp

The New Hollywood Podcast loves celebrating people of color and other underrepresented voices with every episode so it would be remiss if we didn’t celebrate Black History Month — and we’re doing exactly that with this week’s episode featuring Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Ben-Adir — or “King” as his friends call him — has appeared in a variety of projects including the Netflix sci-fi series The OA, Hulu’s adaptation of High Fidelity and in the crime drama Peaky Blinders. On top of all that, he played Barack Obama in the Showtime miniseries The Comey Rule. Just when you thought he couldn’t play a character as trailblazing as President Obama, he steps into the role of Malcolm X in Regina King’s critically acclaimed and awards season contender One Night In MiamiNeedless to say, this may very well be the role the changes the game for Ben-Adir’s acting career.

While sitting in the New Hollywood hot seat, Ben-Adir talked about playing a civil rights activist Malcolm X. More than that, as a Brit, he spoke to the debate of non-American Black actors playing American icons that has been hovering over Hollywood. We also discuss why vanilla ice cream might be the best ice cream flavor and he unveils his love for ’90s house and rave music.

Listen to the episode below.

 

