New Hollywood Podcast: Jermaine Fowler Talks ‘Coming 2 America’, Potential Threequel And His Impressive Self-Care Routine

Oh say, can you see, Jermaine Fowler is Coming 2 America! The stand-up comedian and actor stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast to talk about the forthcoming sequel which is set to hit Prime Video on March 5.

Fowler is known for many film and TV projects including the Superior Donuts which ran for two seasons from 2017-2018 on CBS. He executive produced the series where he was the first Black lead of a CBS sitcom in a generation.

From broad comedy to something more indie and specific, Fowler also appeared in Boots Riley’s socially aware and hyperrealistic gentrification comedy Sorry to Bother You opposite Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson and Steven Yeun. He also executive produced Nickelodeon’s revival of All That and appeared in HBO’s Crashing.

Fowler stays busy as he has a bunch of projects on the horizon including the buddy comedy Dead Ass with Sony and Cocaine Hippos with Netflix which is inspired by the hippos Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar smuggled from Africa to Colombia in the 1980s. But before all of that, Fowler travels to Zamunda in Coming 2 America, the sequel to the wildly popular and iconic 1988 comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

In the comedy, Fowler plays Lavelle, the long lost son of Murphy’s Akeem who lives in New York and is unexpectedly whisked away to Zamunda as he is groomed to become the next prince… of course, hilarity ensues.

Listen to the episode below as Fowler talks about bringing the Coming To America franchise to a new generation, the possibilities of another sequel, his time on RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race and his art of self-care and vision boarding.