Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast Celebrates Black History Month

Ever since the very first episode of Deadline’s New Hollywood Podcast with actor Sinqua Walls, the New Hollywood Podcast celebrates Black culture and talent 12 months out of the year. February is Black History Month so we like to put extra shine on Black Hollywood and recognize the achievements of the community and how they have paved the way and pushed the needle further when it comes to diversity and representation in film & TV.
From trailblazers like Ava DuVernay, RuPaul Charles, Janet Mock, Lena Waithe and Issa Rae to talent like Michael B.Jordan, Robin Thede, Daveed Diggs, Yahya Abdul Mateen II and Renee Elise Goldsberry that has taken the industry by storm, New Hollywood has always championed Black actors, filmmakers, producers and writers and will continue to do so after February.
Related Story
Lena Waithe & Hillman Grad Productions Team With Indeed For 'Rising Voices' Initiative To Showcase BIPOC Filmmakers
That said, we have compiled a list of our Black guests that have appeared on New Hollywood out of our 134 episodes. Check out the list below and hear their stories, experiences and how they are changing the industry.
Episode 1: Sinqua Walls
Episode 2: Diarra Kilpatrick
Episode 4: Phoebe Robinson
Episode 5: Letitia Wright
Episode 6: Winston Duke
Episode 7: Brian Tyree Henry
Episode 8: Lena Waithe
Epsiode 10: Shangela
Episode 13: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman
Episode 15: Justin Simien
Episode 16: Logan Browning
Episode 19: Tommy and Codie Oliver
Episode 20: Sonequa Martin-Green
Episode 21: Queen Sugar at ATX Fest with Dawn Lyen-Gardner, Rutina Wesley and Kofi Siriboe
Episode 22: DeWanda Wise
Episode 23: W. Kamau Bell
Episode 26: Daveed Diggs
Episode 29: RuPaul
Episode 30: Adina Porter
Episode 33: Yvonne Orji
Episode 34: Amma Asante
Episode 36: Geoffrey Owens
Episode 39: Charmaine Bingwa
Episode 40: Amandla Stenberg
Episode 41: John David Washington
Episode 42: Steven Caple Jr.
Episode 44: Stephan James
Episode 45: Jovan Adepo
Episode 47: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
Episode 49: Jorge Lendeborg Jr.
Episode 50: Michael B. Jordan
Episode 52: Patrisse Cullors at Sundance
Episode 53: Ruth Carter
Episode 56: Lashana Lynch
Episode 59: Marsai Martin
Episode 60: Janet Mock
Episode 64: Yetide Badaki
Episode 70: Ava DuVernay
Episode 73: Natasha Rothwell
Episode 75: Kel Mitchell
Episode 76: Robin Thede
Episode 77: Shameik Moore
Episode 78: Isaiah Mustafa
Episode 80: TIFF: The Obituary of Tunde Johnson with Ali LeRoi, Stanley Kalu and Steven Silver
Episode 81: TIFF: Just Mercy with Bryan Stevenson
Episode 85: Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Episode 87: Melina Matsoukas
Episode 88: Jodie Turner-Smith
Episode 89: Renee Elise Goldsberry
Episode 90: Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Episode 91: Angelica Ross
Episode 92: Victoria Mahoney
Episode 93: Stella Meghie
Episode 95: Aldis Hodge
Episode 96: Sundance: Disclosure with Marquise Vilson and Tre’vell Anderson
Episode 97: Live episode with Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Lauren “LoLo” Spencer
Episode 98: Live episode with Lil Rel Howery and Matthew A. Cherry
Episode 99: Xosha Roquemore
Episode 104: Issa Rae
Episode 106: Lovie Simone
Episode 107: Laura Harrier
Episode 109: Jeremy Pope
Episode 110: Tawny Newsome
Episode 111: Andre Holland
Episode 112: Jonathan Majors
Episode 113: Cynthia Erivo
Special video episode with Natasha Rothwell, Amber Riley and Dawn Porter
Episode 116: Tika Sumpter
Episode 118: Tracee Ellis Ross
Episode 121: Sasheer Zamata
Episode 122: Amber Ruffin
Episode 123: Michelle Buteau
Episode 125: Jurnee Smollett
Episode 128: David E. Talbert
Episode 132: Javicia Leslie
Episode 134: Kingsley Ben-Adir
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.