‘Keeping Faith’ Co-Producer Nevision Signs Exclusive Deal With ‘Hinterland’ Writer Jeff Murphy

EXCLUSIVE: Nevision, the British producer behind shows including BBC drama Keeping Faith, has signed an exclusive development deal with writer Jeff Murphy to create high-end scripted projects for the global market.

Murphy has written on Welsh series including Hinterland and Hidden, while his feature Denmark, starring Rafe Spall, was released in 2019. He will create his own ideas for Nevision, as well as helping develop the firm’s slate of feature films and series.

Nevision detailed a number of projects already in the pipeline: The Furies, a supernatural police procedural with elements of horror, which is in the works with Hidden creator and showrunner Mark Andrew. Moifaa, a family movie about New Zealand’s first sporting hero, is also on the way. Both are being developed in association with Kiwi producer Pukeko Pictures.

Also in development with Murphy is Saul (working title), a profound and emotional series that throws together a reluctant mother and her estranged son on a journey of discovery that crosses Europe from the south of France to north Wales.

Neil Zeiger, Nevision’s scripted creative director, said: “Jeff is a talented, inventive and dynamic screenwriter whose taste and skills are both eclectic and far reaching. The stories Jeff chooses to tell always go to the heart of the human condition. Consequently, they will appeal to a broad global audience.

Murphy added: “Nevision has an ambitious and international outlook in regard to television drama. It seeks to go all the way. Creatively, wants to be the best it can be. That ambition, that self-belief – these are essential components in the development of ideas.”