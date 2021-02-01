Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Animated Series Ordered By Netflix

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Neve Campbell Joins ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Netflix Series

Netflix

Neve Campbell (Scream) is set to co-star opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix’s drama series based on Michael Connelly bestselling novels, from David E. Kelley and A+E Studios.

The streamer announced the casting of Campbell as Maggie McPherson, a passionate Deputy District Attorney who was previously married to Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo).

Campbell, who also had been offered the role in the project’s previous incarnation at CBS last year, had been in negotiations to join the Netflix series for a couple of months.

The 10-episode first season is based on the second book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Brass Verdict.

Written and executive produced by Kelley and showrunner Ted Humphrey, The Lincoln Lawyer revolves around Mickey Haller (Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, who runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles.

Kelley and Humphrey executive produces alongside Connelly and Ross Fineman.

Also being recast is the series female lead, Lorna, Mickey’s second ex-wife and constant confidante.

Campbell’s closed deal was first reported by Variety.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad