Former Netflix Exec Lisa Hamilton Daly Joins Tony To & Dan Sackheim’s Bedrock Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Hamilton Daly, who was most recently Director, Original Series at Netflix, has joined Bedrock Entertainment, the production company set up by Tony To Dan Sackheim after leaving the streamer.

Hamilton Daly, who oversaw development and production of series including Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias at Netflix, joins the company as EVP, Creative Affairs. She left the streamer in October 2020.

Band of Brothers producer To and True Detective director and exec producer Sackheim teamed up with ITV Studios America to launch the venture last year.

It is currently developing projects including an adaptation of Barry Eisler’s book series, starting with A Clean Kill in Tokyo, centered around Japanese-American assassin John Rain with Stuart Beattie (Collateral) and is also working with writers and executive producers such as Julia Ruchman (The Walking Dead), Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Outpost), and David Arata (Spy Game).

Related Story Tony To & Dan Sackheim Team To Launch Bedrock Entertainment With ITV Studios America

Prior to joining Netflix, where she also worked on series including Spinning Out, Tiny Pretty Things and Firefly Lane, Hamilton Daly was previously Vice President, Programming for Lifetime & A+E Films and VP of Literary and Creative Affairs at DreamWorks Studios. She began her career as a literary agent at Artists Management Group, and was then an editor for HarperCollins Publishing, before transitioning to film and television.

The deal was negotiated by Patrick Murray, COO of Bedrock, and Mellisa Rogal of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark.

“We are very excited to have Lisa join the team at Bedrock,” said Sackheim and To. “She has impeccable taste and great instincts for successful and compelling programs that connect with a global audience. Lisa’s longstanding relationships, collaborations and trust in the entertainment community make her an outstanding addition to Bedrock Entertainment.”