Netflix Renews Spanish Drama ‘Elite’ For Season 5; Valentina Zenere & André Lamoglia Join Cast

Spanish drama Elite has been renewed for a fifth season at Netflix, and the YA boarding school series has added Argentinan actress Valentina Zenere (Soy Luna) and Brazilan actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) to its cast.

The renewal comes before Season 4 has even premiered on Netflix. Elite, which was created and written by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona, is one of the streamer’s best performing Spanish originals, with Netflix noting in 2019 that it had been seen by more than 20 million households.

Described as “effervescent, uninhibited and sensual,” the soapy teen series follows the intrigue at Las Encinas, an exclusive boarding school in Spain. It is made by Zeta Audiovisual, which has offices in Barcelona, Madrid, and Seville.

Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas and Georgina Amorós will appear in Season 4, while new cast includes Andrés Velencoso, Manu Rios, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Pol Granch, and Diego Martín.