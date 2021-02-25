Netflix To Reimagine Transformers & My Little Pony For Two Animated Series

Netflix will expand its animated series slate with two series reimagining the Transformers and My Little Pony toy franchises. This is the second new Transformers animated series announced this morning; Nickelodeon unveiled a new animated show based on the Hasbro toys.

The streamer will roll out Transformers: BotBots, a 20-episode animated comedy from executive producers and showrunners Kevin Bruke and Chris “Doc” Wyatt. Transformers: BotBots follows the mischievous little robots, otherwise known as BotBots based on Hasbro’s popular toy line of the same name.

BotBots disguise themselves as everyday mall objects. By day, these BotBots hide quietly on store shelves but at night, they jump into adventure until a group of BotBots called ‘The Lost Bots’ run into the mall security guard and put all the bots in danger.

“We are delighted to partner with Netflix to bring an all-new Transformers story to life and explore a whole new universe with BotBots,” said Olivier Dumont, eOne’s President of Family Brands. “Transformers storytelling has expanded into so many new avenues and we can’t wait to surprise both existing fans and new fans coming to the franchise for the first time with these fun bots who are definitely more than meets the eye!”

Netflix has also reigned in My Little Pony G5 Series and film. My Little Pony G5 Series follows the events of the streamer’s My Little Pony CGI film. The feature, which will stream later this fall, follows the Sunny Starscout. The feisty and idealistic young Earth Pony seeks to united the divided world of Equestria after it loses its magic. She teams with a lost Unicorn named Izzy to take on the daunting mission, proving that even little ponies can make a big difference.

My Little Pony G5 Series will center on Sunny Starscout, her friends and their adventures.

Transformers: BotBots and My Little Pony G5 Series join Netflix animated original shows including The Cuphead Show!, Sonic the Hedgehog, Angry Birds They complement the streamer’s brand cast of characters from upcoming preschool series Ridley Jones; Ada Twist, Scientist; Karma’s World, kids series Kid Cosmic, Arlo the Alligator Boy, Centaurworld and event series Maya and the Three.