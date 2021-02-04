Netflix Orders ‘Daniel Spellbound’ CG Animated Series From Matt Fernandes & Boat Rocker Studios

Netflix has given a series order to Daniel Spellbound, a CG animated series from Matt Fernandes (Dino Ranch, Remy & Boo, Kingdom Force) and Boat Rocker Studios. The 20 x 22-minute animated epic adventure series will debut globally on Netflix in 2022.

Created by Fernandes, in Daniel Spellbound, set in modern-day New York City, magic is real… it’s just hidden from the public by sleight of hand and misdirection. But Daniel Spellbound knows where to find it – as a tracker of magical ingredients he makes his living selling rare goods to sorcerers and wizards for their spells. But when he discovers a strange ingredient, Daniel catches the attention of dangerous alchemists and he suddenly must test his skills on an adventure around the globe, while the magical world hangs in the balance!

“I wanted to create a contemporary fantasy world that reflected urban culture – not just set in a magical world, but where the magic is woven into the fabric of modern society, only hidden in plain sight,” said Fernandes. “I had always been curious about how wizards actually acquired the strange ingredients for their spells. Is there a corner store that has them? And who is the guy that finds all that weird stuff? From that point, Daniel Spellbound was born,” he added.

Fernandes executive produces with Arthur Spanos and Tammy Semen via their Toronto-based Industrial Brothers studio, and Boat Rocker Studios’ Evan Schneeberg, David Fortier, Jon Rutherford and Chapman Maddox. Merrill Hagan (Teen Titans Go, The Magic School Bus, Danger Mouse) is Executive Story Editor. The series is a co-production between Netflix, Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios.

“We’re very excited to finally announce a project that we developed and pitched over three years ago, and couldn’t be happier to be producing it with Netflix,” said Jon Rutherford, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family and Rights. “Matt and I always envisioned this story would inspire kids and families around the world and it’s incredible to now see these magical worlds come to life. We look forward to unveiling this show to the world in 2022.”

The series joins Netflix’s growing slate of original animated programming for kids and families, including upcoming animated series Kid Cosmic from Powerpuff Girls creator Craig McCracken, Arlo the Alligator from Ryan Crego, City of Ghosts from Elizabeth Ito, Centaurworld from Megan Nicole Dong and limited event series Maya and the Three from Jorge Gutierrez.