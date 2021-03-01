Netflix Takes More Than Half Of TV Awards As Streamers Translate Golden Globes Nominations Into Wins

Netflix had a storming night at the Golden Globes with The Crown and The Queen’s Gambit helping the streamer translate its record nominations haul into TV wins.

Netflix won six of the 11 television awards on offer with Amazon and Apple winning one a piece to see the streamers dominate with 73% of the wins in the small-screen categories.

It beat its 2019 performance, where The Kosminsky Method helped it tie with FX to score three awards.

Last year, HBO fended off pressure from Netflix and co. but wasn’t able to hold off this year, a twelve months that saw the Covid-19 pandemic shine more light on streaming services in general.

Netflix scored 20 nominations in the TV categories so to take six was a major achievement, particularly as in a number of the categories it was essentially competing against itself.

Emma Corrin, for instance, picked up Netflix’s first TV win of the night for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, beating Olivia Colman, who played her mother-in-law in the royal drama, as well as Ozark’s Laura Linney and Ratched’s Sarah Paulson.

Josh O’Connor, who played her husband, Prince Charles, beat Ozark’s Jason Bateman, Gillian Anderson, as Margaret Thatcher, beat her Crown co-star Helena Bonham Carter as well as Ratched’s Cynthia Nixon and Ozark’s Julia Garner and the Left Bank Pictures-produced drama triumphed against Ozark and Ratched for the main drama award.

Anya Taylor-Joy won the limited series actress award, beating her Netflix peer Shira Haas from Unorthodox and The Queen’s Gambit also beat the Yiddish drama in the limited series category.

Apple TV+ won its first Golden Globe with Jason Sudekis, clad colourfully in a technicolor hoodie, picking up an award for feel-good comedy Ted Lasso. It came after the technology company had landed two nominations last year for The Morning Show.

HBO was only able to turn its seven nominations into one win for Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True with The Undoing, which was up for four awards, shut out.

It was another good night for Schitt’s Creek, which won two awards, following its haul at the Emmys in September. Pop TV scored two wins for Schitt’s Creek – following its success at the Emmys in September – but the wins are again somewhat bittersweet for the ViacomCBS cable network, which has essentially moved out of original programming.

Amazon scored one award for John Boyega in Small Axe, while Hulu, with six nominations and Showtime with five nominations were completely shut out as were HBO Max, AMC, BBC America, Disney+, FX and Golden Globes broadcaster NBC.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said the streamer was “so proud” of its winners and nominees. “These films and series have each made cultural impact and have resonated deeply with our global audiences,” she said. “These nominations and wins are a true testament that authentic and daring stories have the power to break through the noise. We celebrate our talented creators tonight on their tremendous work.”