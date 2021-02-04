Netflix Sets Pic Based On Max Taxe Short Story ‘Ripple’; 21 Laps Producing Through Its Overall Deal

EXCLUSIVE: In a competitive situation with multiple offers from financiers and studios, Netflix has won the film rights to Max Taxe’s short story Ripple. Taxe, who pitched the project in the room, will adapt his love story with a sci-fi twist. When a time traveler starts meddling with the past just as Miles finally meets the love of his life, he must battle ever shifting timelines to find her again.

21 Laps’ Shawn Levy, Dan Levine & Dan Cohen are producing. Becca Edelman brought the project into the company.

Taxe’s credits include Moonshot, a sci-fi romantic comedy starring Lana Condor that’s set up with Berlanti Productions, Entertainment 360 and HBO Max.

The news comes after 21 Laps was staked to five-year film deal at Netflix, where Levy’s TV deal was already based (the company is behind the streamer’s beachhead hit series Stranger Things). Levy’s company took its feature deal to Netflix last November after a decade-long run at Fox. Ripple marks the third new film project in the last two months, having additionally sold the horror spec Mother Land to Lionsgate and boarded Dollhouse at STX with Selena Gomez. Their Dylan O’Brien adventure flick Love & Monsters topped the Premium VOD charts with great reviews upon its release last month and their holiday show Dash & Lily premieres Tuesday on Netflix.

Management 360 and Jackoway Austen rep Taxe; WME and Ziffren Brittenham rep 21 Laps.