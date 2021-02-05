Netflix Picks Up Sci-Fi Spec Script ‘Void’ From Charles King’s MACRO & Scribe Chris Borrelli

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has acquired sci-fi thriller spec script Void from Chris Borrelli, with MACRO on board to produce the feature.

The project, which is in early development with no director attached yet, follows a group of space crew members who begin to turn up dead while attempting to escape from a distant moon where their memories are erased by a magnetic burst every eight hours. The sci-fi murder mystery, I’m told, has elements of Knives Out, Sunshine and Memento.

Charles D. King and Poppy Hanks of MACRO are producing. Greta Fuentes is EP. The screenplay went out as a spec and several folks were eyeing it. MACRO was given all territories in the end.

Borrelli, is a prolific writer in the action/thriller/horror/sci-fi genre space, with eight spec sales and five produced movies under his belt, including exorcism thriller The Vatican Tapes and Eliza Dushku-starring Eloise. Currently, he is working on Roswell for Atomic Monster and New Line, as well as Lights Out 2, also for New Line. Borrelli also recently sold an untitled action thriller to Universal with Simon Crane attached to direct and Mandeville producing.

MACRO is behind critically acclaimed films including the four-time Oscar nominee Mudbound, the Oscar-winning Fences, Sorry To Bother You and Just Mercy as well as the Feb. 12 Warner Bros release Judas and The Black Messiah. Judas, which tells the story of how Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) was betrayed by FBI informant William O’Neal (LaKeith Stanfield), has has racked up two Golden Globe nominations (Kaluuya Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song “Fight for You”), as well as one SAG supporting actor nom for Kaluuya in addition to being named one of the National Board of Review’s top 10 films and AFI’s Best Film of the Year. Judas made its world premiere earlier this week at the Sundance Film Festival.

Borrelli is repped by Verve, All Day Everyday and attorney Robert Goldman (McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP).