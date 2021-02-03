Netflix’s Golden Globe Domination Grows Amid Pandemic With A Third Of All Film & TV Nominations

Last year, Netflix became the first outlet ever to lead both the film and television nominations at the Golden Globes. The streamer did it again this year in an even more dominating fashion, earning a staggering 42 nominations across film and TV, a new record and more than half the total of all other distributors combined (83).

"Mank" Netflix

Netflix is the most nominated film distributor with 22 noms, led by Mank and The Trial of the Chicago 7, and the most nominated TV distributor with 20 noms, paced by The Crown and Ozark.

Streaming viewing exploded during the coronavirus pandemic as people have stayed home. And with movie theaters shut down by Covid-19, SVOD platforms were the only way for features to reach a wide audience, leading to a lot of films earmarked for theatrical distribution to be sold to streamers.

In a sign of its current power in the market, Netflix scored three-times more film nominations than the second-most nominated distributor, fellow streamer Amazon, which tied its record 10 Globe nominations across film and TV.

Netflix’s Mank – featuring Gary Oldman as famed screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz – was the most nominated film this morning with six nominations, while acquisition The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – the Aaron Sorkin-directed protest drama – was the second most-nominated movie with five nods. If the strong performance of those two movies was expected, perhaps the total shutout for expensive acquisition Malcolm & Marie was a little more surprising. The Trial Of The Chicago 7’s Sacha Baron Cohen tied the Golden Globe record for most nominations, 3, two acting for The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and a producing one for Borat.

"The Flight Attendant" HBO Max

Even without the pandemic, streamers dominated the 2020 Golden Globes TV field with 30 nominations total among Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. Their share went up to 34 noms this year, with the four incumbents all keeping their names on the list of nominees, joined by Golden Globe newcomers HBO Max and Disney+ landing their first noms for The Flight Attendant and The Mandalorian, respectively

NBC

After being shut out completely last year, the broadcast networks returned with a sole representative, Jane Levy from NBC’s sophomore Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist in the Actress in a Comedy Series category. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been known for recognizing a performance from the crop of new fall broadcast shows but the pandemic obliterated the 2020 pilot season and shut down all production for months, leading to only a couple of new scripted series launching in the fourth quarter.

A number of top TV awards contenders were delayed by the pandemic-related industry shutdown, taking them out of contention, including last year’s Best Drama winner Succession and 2018 Best Comedy winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

This is now the fourth time in 20 years that HBO has not finished as the most nominated network. All four times have been within the past five years as competition has risen tremendously along with the increase in the volume of original scripted programming driven by streamers.

Despite dominating last year’s nominations, Netflix struggled to convert those film nods into wins in the major categories. It was the same story at the Oscars. Will this year be different or will a movie like Nomadland steal the streamer’s thunder? The sheer weight of numbers are in the streamer’s favor. And with Mank and Chicago 7 alone they are primed for another big awards season push.

It has been a similar story on the TV side. Netflix is yet to land a drama or comedy series Emmy award, something rivals Hulu and Prime Video have both accomplished. Netflix has had better traction at the Golden Globes, winning both the drama series trophy for The Crown and the comedy series one for The Kominsky Method but did not land top trophies last year.

