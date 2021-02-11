Netflix Bets On GameStop Documentary Series From Liz Garbus & Dan Cogan’s Story Syndicate

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is doubling down on its investment in the GameStop story with a new documentary series from Emmy and Oscar-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus.

The streamer has ordered and is in production on a series that tells the viral story of rebel retail traders taking on Wall Street – a David vs. Goliath tale for the ages.

The series will be produced by Story Syndicate, the company set up by Icarus producer Cogan and What Happened, Miss Simone? filmmaker Garbus. The pair will exec produce along with Jon Bardin, who is working on Nat Geo’s upcoming Fauci documentary and Julie Gaither, who worked on Netflix’s The Innocence Files.

The untitled doc series will look at the layers on intrigue within the story, from the supercharged power of digital communities to the gamification of trading and explore the latest seismic shift in how the world’s money behaves.

It will feature exclusive access to key members of r/wallstreetbets who fueled the short burn movement, along with everyday people who hitched their wagon to the GameStop train and luminaries of the financial world.

It comes after Deadline revealed that the streamer is making a scripted feature film based on the story with The Hurt Locker screenwriter Mark Boal in negotiations to write and Noah Centineo, who starred in To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, attached to star.

It is also the latest GameStop project to emerge; MGM is adapting Ben Mezrich’s The Antisocial Network, Jamie Rogozinski, the founder of Reddit’s WallStreetBets, has sold his life story to RatPac Entertainment, XTR, the company behind You Cannot Kill David Arquette, has teamed up with directors Chris Temple and Zach Ingrasci on a doc project and Console Wars director Jonah Tulis has started production on another feature documentary with Submarine.