Netflix Docuseries ‘Cheer’ Has Two More Subjects Arrested For Sex Misconduct Involving Minors

The troubled Netflix docuseries Cheer this week saw two more of its subjects arrested in separate criminal cases related to alleged sex misconduct involving minors.

Already reeling from similar allegations against series star Jerry Harris, the show saw Robert Joseph Scianna Jr., a 25-year-old coach and choreographer, and Mitchell Ryan, a member of the Navarro College cheer team, arrested.

Scianna Jr. was arrested Wednesday in Virginia and charged with felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and using an electronic communication device to solicit sex. The Chesterfield County Police Department claimed he arranged to meet a juvenile with whom he connected on social media for sex.

Ryan was also arrested Wednesday in Texas. Ryan, 23, was charged with felony aggravated sexual assault of a child relating to an unspecified incident that allegedly occurred July 24, Dallas County Sheriff’s Department records show.

“This has been a nightmare for Mitch and his family,” Ryan’s attorney Jeremy Rosenthal said. “We look forward to Dallas County hearing the truth and this case being over.”

Five months ago, celebrity cheerleader Harris was arrested and accused of soliciting nude photos and sex from minors. He faces multiple felony charges, including sexual exploitation of children and transportation with intent for illicit sexual conduct.