Netflix Acquires Spec Script ‘Uncoupled’ From Escape Artists And ‘Man From Toronto’ Scribe

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix has picked up the Robbie Fox spec script Uncoupled with Escape Artists Todd Black and Jason Blumenthal producing. The script penned by Fox, is a comedic thriller about a married couple, on the eve of their divorce, who are wrongly accused of murder… and instead of splitting up, go on the run together, trying to solve the murder, without killing each other first.

This marks back-to-back projects between Escape Artists and Fox. The other film, currently in post-production, is Sony’s Man from Toronto starring Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson.

Escape Artists is currently in production on A Journal for Jordan for Sony, directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan. Escape Artists is also enjoying an awards-season push on Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which they produced in partnership with Denzel Washington and Netflix. On the streaming side, Escape Artists is in production on Season Three of Servant for Apple TV+ and about to wrap production on the first season of Dr. Death for Peacock, based on the hit podcast from Wondery – starring Alec Baldwin, Christian Slater and Joshua Jackson.

Besides Uncoupled and Man From Toronto, other Fox scripts include Grand-Daddy Day Care and Playing For Keeps. He is repped by Fourward.