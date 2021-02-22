Netflix To Premiere College Admissions Scandal Doc From ‘Fyre’ Director Chris Smith

Netflix has announced that Chris Smith, the director behind the popular Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened film, is turning his attentions to the college admissions scandal for his latest documentary.

Smith, who also executive produced Tiger King, will direct Operation Varsity Blues, which will premiere on March 17. Smith’s Fyre collaborator Jon Karmen is also working on the documentary.

Here’s the logline: “An examination that goes beyond the celebrity-driven headlines and dives into the methods used by Rick Singer, the man at the center of the shocking 2019 college admissions scandal, to persuade his wealthy clients to cheat an educational system already designed to benefit the privileged.

“Using an innovative combination of interviews and narrative recreations of the FBI’s wiretapped conversations between Singer and his clients, Operation Varsity Blues offers a rare glimpse into the enigmatic figure behind a scheme that exposed the lengths wealthy families would go to for admission into elite colleges, and angered a nation already grappling with the effects of widespread inequality.

Stranger Things and Full Metal Jacket actor Matthew Modine stars as Singer in the film.