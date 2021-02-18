Netflix & Belgium’s VRT Dig Into Diamond Dealing Drama From Keshet & ‘Line In The Sand’s Yuval Yefet & Rotem Shamir 

Yuval Yefet and Rotem Shamir, the creators of hit Israeli drama Line in the Sand, have secured their latest drama – a diamond dealing thriller for Netflix and Belgium’s VRT.

The streamer and the Belgian public broadcaster, have ordered eight-part drama Diamonds.

Set in the world’s largest diamond district, the series follows the struggles and strife of one of Antwerp’s most influential diamond-dealing families, The Wagners. When their youngest son commits suicide, his long-estranged brother Noah returns to take charge of the family business, using methods that are anything but orthodox in a desperate bid to save himself and his family.

Produced by Keshet International and Belgian production company De Mensen, the series will be shot in Dutch, English and Yiddish. Filming is set to begin later this summer for a 2022 premiere.

Exec producers are Van Huyck, Ivy Vanhaecke, Atar Dekel, Alon Shtruzman and Avi Nir. Shamir directs.

“We are excited to join forces with the fantastic teams at De Mensen, Keshet International and VRT to bring the exciting story of Diamonds to Netflix members globally,” said Janey van Ierland, Manager, Co-Productions and Acquisitions at Netflix.

Olivier Goris, Channel Manager of VRT added, “I am very proud that our channel Eén can realize this new TV series set in Antwerp together with Netflix. Diamonds is a unique cooperation: the gifted Flemish production company De Mensen working together with the international talent Keshet. Combined with the talent on screen, which we’ll be announcing soon, Diamonds will be a TV series you can’t miss. With this new fiction show we can put an international spotlight on our local talent, and bring a thrilling crime drama to everyone in Flanders.”