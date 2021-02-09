Netflix Picks Up Chinese New Year Title ‘The Yin Yang Master’

Netflix has acquired exclusive global streaming rights outside of China to The Yin Yang Master. This is not to be confused with The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity which is already on the service and was released in China late last year. The new acquisition is one of the anticipated Lunar New Year titles that will begin its Chinese theatrical run on Friday. Netflix has not yet set a streaming date.

Adapted from the popular mobile game Onmyōji, the fantasy film reunites stars Chen Kun and Zhou Xun in their first collaboration since 2012’s Painted Skin: The Resurrection. Produced by Chen Kuo-fu and Chang Chia-lu and directed by Li Weiran, The Yin Yang Master finds the world on the verge of a devastating war with monsters who are coming back to retrieve the Scaling Stone. Yin Yang Master Qingming’s (Chen Kun) life is in danger and he travels to different worlds to prepare for the upcoming assaults. On his journey, Qingming learns that the key to all the calamities is embracing his hybrid identity of both human and monster. William Chan also stars.

Producers Chen Kuo-fu and Chang Chia-lu have previously collaborated on multiple feature films, including Painted Skin: The Resurrection and the Detective Dee franchise. Leading industry artists who participated in Yin Yang Master include art director Yoshihito Akatsuka (Journey To The West: The Demons Strike Back, Kill Bill, Seediq Bale), music composer Shigeru Umebayashi (In The Mood For Love, The Grandmaster) and Golden Horse Awards and Hong Kong Film Awards winning action choreographer Nicky Li (Shock Wave 2, Wolf Warriors).

Yin Yang Master is one of seven major Lunar New Year films that will release locally on February 12. According to Maoyan, its pre-sales are at about $4M through opening weekend. Overall, the frame is set to be led by Detective Chinatown 3 whose advance sales have skyrocketed since bookings began on January 29.