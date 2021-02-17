Neon Boutique Label Super Ltd Acquires Sundance-Winning Documentary ‘All Light, Everywhere’

Theo Anthony’s documentary All Light, Everywhere, which took home the Special Jury Prize for Non-Fiction Experimentation at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, has been picked by Neon’s boutique division Super Ltd. The distributor has taken the pic’s North American rights.

Written, directed and edited by Anthony, All Light, Everywhere explores the shared histories of cameras, weapons, policing and justice. As surveillance technologies become a fixture in everyday life, the film interrogates the complexity of an objective point of view, probing the biases inherent in both human perception and the lens.

All Light, Everywhere reps Anthony’s second feature after Rat Film, which received critical acclaim following its premiere at the Locarno and True/ False Film Festivals, and was nominated for a 2017 Gotham Award for Best Documentary Feature film as well as Cinema Eye Honors for Best Debut Feature.

Related Story NEON & Bleecker Street Launch Joint Home Entertainment Distribution Company DECAL

Ayo Kepher-Maat and Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for Super Ltd with CAA Media Finance on behalf of the filmmakers. Autlook is handling foreign rights.

Super Ltd recently picked up Gianfranco Rosi’s Notturno, Italy’s official submission for this year’s Oscars which was also shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature. Super LTD’s principals Darcy Heusel and Dan O’Meara were the team behind Neon’s Honeyland, which was the first non-fiction feature to land Academy Award nominations for Best Documentary and Best International Feature Film in the same year, and Victor Kossakovsky’s Gunda which was also shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature.

The documentary is a Memory production in association with Sandbox Films, produced by Riel Roch-Decter and Sebastian Pardo for Memory, and Jonna McKone. It is executive produced by Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop for Sandbox Films. It also features an original score by Dan Deacon.