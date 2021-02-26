Neill Blomkamp Says ‘District 10’ Screenplay Is Now Being Written

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Neill Blomkamp has revealed that the long-anticipated sequel to his hit sci-fi District 9 could be moving closer, with the director posting a tweet stating that the project’s screenplay is now being written by himself, Terri Tatchell and Sharlto Copley.

The original movie, which starred Copley, grossed north of $200M globally. Telling its story largely through found footage, the pic chronicled events after an alien spaceship landed in 1982 South Africa, addressing topics including xenophobia and social segregation.

Blomkamp has stated several times that he has been keen to make a sequel to District 9, while departing on other projects including Elysium and Chappie. His recent work includes the pandemic-shot horror Demonic, which AGC Is funding, and the Taylor Kitsch-starring Inferno, which was delayed during the lockdown.

Here’s the filmmaker’s tweet:

