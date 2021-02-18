‘NCIS: New Orleans’ To End With Season 7 On CBS

EXCLUSIVE: NCIS: New Orleans, the youngest series in CBS’ formidable NCIS franchise, is coming to an end. The current seventh season will be the drama’s last, with the series finale slated for May 16. It will be the show’s 155th episode.

The NCIS offshoot starring and executive produced by Scott Bakula joins another long-running CBS series that is wrapping this season; news got out this afternoon that comedy Mom will end with its current eighth season.

Created by the late Gary Glasberg, NCIS: New Orleans revolves around the local field office that investigates criminal cases involving military personnel in the Big Easy, a city known for its music, entertainment and decadence.

“Sad to end our love affair with this phenomenal city but so grateful for all the friends we made along the way,” Bakula said. “I will miss the music. Big thank you to CBS for seven years.”

Bakula stars in the CBS Studios-produced series alongside Vanessa Ferlito, Necar Zadegan, Charles Michael Davis, Rob Kerkovich, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Chelsea Field and CCH Pounder. Jan Nash, Christopher Silber, Chad Gomez Creasey¸ Ron McGhee, Stephanie Sengupta, Bakula and Mark Harmon executive produce.

“It has been our sincere pleasure and honor to work on this show and with this incredible cast and crew for over 150 episodes,” said executive producers/showrunners Silber and Nash. “As disappointed as we are to see NOLA end, we couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and are grateful to the spectacular and resilient Crescent City that embraced us for seven wonderful years.”

As NCIS: New Orleans is coming to an end, Silber and Nash are working on a new spinoff, NCIS: Hawaii. The two are co-writing/executive producing the project, which is looking good for a pickup, with SEAL Team writer-producer Matt Bosack.

NCIS: New Orleans has been a reliable utility player for CBS. In a competitive time period against Sunday Night Football, NOLA currently is a top 20 broadcast drama in viewers, averaging 7.06 million viewers (in most current ratings). Season to date, NCIS: New Orleans has reached nearly 23 million unique viewers.

“From the start, NCIS: New Orleans was able to distinguish itself with its New Orleans authenticity,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment. “From the colors and music to the vibrancy and stories you can only find in the Big Easy. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, NOLA has played a key role on our schedule. We’re pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps.”

The NCIS franchise launched with the 2003 mothership series starring Harmon. Eighteen seasons in, it remains the most watched drama series on network television. Spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles, headlined by LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell, premiered in 2009 and is currently in its 12th season. NCIS: New Orleans has not been able to match the ratings strength and lucrative off-network deals of the other two NCIS series, in large part because of the fundamental changes in the TV business over the past decade. Nevertheless, NCIS: New Orleans has been a respectable performer for CBS Studios that has been seen in more than 200 countries.