NBC’s ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Pauses Production Due To Positive Covid Test

Law & Order: Organized Crime is the latest drama to be hit by the pandemic.

Deadline understands that production has paused on the NBC series due to a positive Covid test in Zone A, which traditionally includes on-screen talent.

The network has asked those in close contact to self-isolate as required by state and county guidelines. It’s not clear when production will resume but the April 1 premiere date is not expected to be impacted.

The positive results were revealed as part of NBC’s regular safety protocol and immediate contact tracing began as is outlined in the guidelines set by state and county and in the NBCU Production Playbook.

In the series, Christopher Meloni is reprising his role as Elliot Stabler, who returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Stabler will aim to rebuild his life as part of a new elite task force that is taking apart the city’s most powerful criminal syndicates one by one.

The crossover starts with Law & Order: SVU at 9 p.m., followed by Organized Crime at 10 p.m. It marks the reunion of Meloni’s Stabler with Mariska Hargitay’s now-Captain Benson after they starred together on the first 12 seasons of SVU from 1999-2011. Stabler abruptly retired from the force, off-camera, in the Season 13 premiere.

Law & Order: Organized Crime was created by Dick Wolf, who will executive produce along with Ilene Chaiken, Terry Miller, Fred Berner, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.