NBC News Announces Additional D.C. Reporting And Beat Assignments

Mike Memoli and Carol Lee will join the NBC News White House team as correspondents, as part of a series of assignments announced on Monday by the network’s VP and Washington bureau chief Ken Strickland.

The network announced a series of new beats last month, with Kristen Welker joining Peter Alexander as chief White House correspondents.

Other changes: Leigh Ann Caldwell and Garrett Haake take on the roles of Capitol Hill correspondents, joining Kasie Hunt. Josh Lederman will be NBC News correspondent reporting on climate policy across the Biden Administration, focusing on one of the president’s key priorities.

Heidi Przybyla will focus her reporting on the federal response to Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout. Ali Vitali will take on the role of political correspondent, and Vaughn Hillyard will serve as political reporter covering politics across the country.

Two 2020 embeds also have new duties: Marianna Sotomayor is now a Capitol Hill reporter, and Deepa Shivaram, who covered Kamala Harris, will continue to report on the vice president along with issues related to race and equality.

Last month, the network also announced that Hallie Jackson, who had been chief White House correspondent, will take on a new role as senior Washington correspondent, along with anchoring the 10 a.m. ET hour on MSNBC and plans for a new show on NBC News Now.