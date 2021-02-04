NBC Goes Comedy-Free On Thursday With All Drama Lineup

Only for the second time since NBC started branding Thursday night in the early 1980s (First as “The Best Night of Television on Television” and then “Must See TV”), the lineup, once dubbed “Comedy Night Done Right,” will feature no comedy series.

The network today unveiled scheduling changes for late spring, which include Season 3 of Manifest replacing the 8-9 PM Thursday comedy block currently occupied by Mr. Mayor and Superstore.

This is the first time NBC has aired an ongoing drama series in the Thursday 8 PM hour; the previous time the network took comedies off the night completely was during the 2015-16 season when several limited series aired in the 8 PM time slot, The Slap, Heroes Reborn and You, Me and the Apocalypse, as well as unscripted series Strong.

Starting April 1, NBC’s Thursday lineup will include Manifest, followed by anchor Law & Order: SVU leading to spinoff Law & Order: Organized Crime starring SVU alum Chris Meloni.

NBC will not be entirely without comedy presence on the schedule — the network recently opened a Tuesday comedy block with new family half-hours Kenan and Young Rock. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playbook, which was displaced by the move, has now found a new home on Sundays, starting March 28, paired with another female-led comedy drama, Good Girls, returning for a fourth season.

Waiting in the wings is NBC comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which is expected to get a premiere date soon.