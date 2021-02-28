The NBA already has a truncated schedule, and the second half of the season will speed up the time between games in order to get in a 72-game regular season. There is hardly room to add games that are postponed, as the NBA wants to get the playoffs completed on time before the scheduled start of the Olympic Games in late July.

The NBA has been tightening its protocols, but in the last two weeks, the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and now the Raptors have had multiple games postponed by the coronavirus.