‘National Parks’: ABC Hands Pilot Order To Kevin Costner Drama 

ABC has handed a pilot order to National Parks, a drama written by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner, The Flash’s Aaron Helbing and author Jon Baird.

The one-hour drama comes from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, along with 20th Television and A+E Studios.

It marks the latest drama pilot order from the Disney-owned network for one of last year’s projects that was rolled into second-cycle development following a similar move for medical drama Triage. Last week, the network also handed out pilot orders for Queens, a drama about a ’90ss hip hop group from Zahir McGhee, and Epic, from the team behind Once Upon A Time.

National Parks, formerly known as ISB, follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Costner, Helbing and Baird write and exec produce, while Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband exec produce via Territory Pictures and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson exec produce via A+E Studios. Helbing and Baird co-wrote The Explorers Guide novel with Costner. Helbing, who recently served as showrunner on Knightfall, will act as showrunner for National Parks.

Underground and Power director Anthony Hemingway will helm the pilot and also exec produce. A+E Studios, which originated the project, produces alongside the Disney production studio.

It marks Costner’s second major television series in the past few years; he stars in and exec produces Paramount Network’s Yellowstone, which is heading into its fourth season.

Kevin Costner said, “Our partners at ABC, 20th Television and A+E Studios have given me a great environment to step out of my comfort zone and deliver something special.”

Costner is repped by WME. Helbing is repped by David Matlof at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof + Fishman. Hemingway is repped by WME, Gotham Group and attorney Tom Hoberman.