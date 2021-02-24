‘National Parks’: Gerardo Celasco Joins ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Gerardo Celasco (Next) has been cast as a lead opposite Billy Campbell and Angel Parker in National Parks, ABC’s drama pilot co-written and executive produced by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios.

Co-written by Costner, Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, National Parks follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Celasco will play Lincoln Kane, a fearless ISB Special Agent who is haunted by his past and carries the world on his shoulders. Lincoln’s commitment is never in question as he finds his own way to go above and beyond the call.

Costner, Helbing, Baird and Hemingway executive produce alongside Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband via Territory Pictures and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson via A+E Studios.

Celasco most recently wrapped production on the Swimming with Sharks drama series reboot, starring opposite Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka. He co-starred in the Fox sci-fi series Next and recurred as Xavier Castillo on Shonda Rhimes’ ABC drama How To Get Away With Murder. Celasco’s feature credits include Moneyball opposite Jonah Hill and Pete Berg’s Battleship. He’s repped by Fourward, Global Artists Agency and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher, LLP.