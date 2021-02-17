‘National Parks’: Angel Parker To Star In ABC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Angel Parker (Marvel’s Runaways) has been cast as a lead opposite Billy Campbell in National Parks, ABC’s drama pilot co-written and executive produced by Yellowstone star Kevin Costner. The project hails from Costner’s Territory Pictures Entertainment, 20th Television and A+E Studios.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

Co-written by Costner, Aaron Helbing and Jon Baird and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway, National Parks follows a small group of elite national parks service agents as they solve crimes while protecting the parks — which, while being known for their sweeping, beautiful landscapes, also attract a vast array of criminal activity.

Parker will play Ava Longridge, the ISB’s smart and inquisitive Intelligence Analyst who gathers and studies evidence to create assessments of potential targets and threats inside the parks. Campbell plays Cal Foster, an experienced ISB special agent who has worked in the field for years but is now stepping into a new leadership role.

Costner, Helbing, Baird and Hemingway executive produce alongside Rod Lake, Ivan Cohen, Ken Halsband via Territory Pictures and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson via A+E Studios.

Parker is currently in business with ABC — she is recurring on the network’s series The Rookie. She also was a lead in the original pilot for NBC’s La Brea and recently appeared on CBS’ NCIS: Los Angeles. Parker previously was a series regular on Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways and recurred on FX’s The Strain and NBC’s Trial & Error.

She is repped by Joel Stevens Entertainment Company and Innovative Artists.