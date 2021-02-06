Nate Parker’s ‘American Skin’ Scores PVOD Revenue Record For Vertical Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: In the wake of receiving two Golden Globe nominations for its Sia-directed movie Music, Vertical Entertainment can boast that its Nate Parker feature American Skin has become the distributor’s highest grossing title on PVOD with $4M over two weeks. American Skin debuted on Jan. 15 in select cinemas and on on-demand platforms such as Apple, Amazon, Vudu, and Google Play. American Skin‘s two-week figure bests the $2.5M+ that it accumulated over ten days for last summer’s Capone, a previous Vertical Entertainment record.

I’m told that American Skin‘s PVOD success is largely due to a strategized social media initiative which received great support from the Black community who embraced the film with tastemakers such as Lebron James, Diddy, E40, David Oyelowo, and more.

In the spirit of Sidney Lumet’s 12 Angry Men and Dog Day Afternoon, American Skin follows a Black Iraqi War Vet, who after being denied a fair trial following the shooting death of his teenage son (and only child) by a white police officer, desperately seeks justice and accountability for his son’s death.

Exclaimed American Skin producer Mark Burg, “We are in the midst of a pandemic and everyone usually pays attention to who’s No. 1 at the box office. None of this really matters especially now – we knew when we read the American Skin script in 2019 that audiences around the world would connect to the story! It’s 2021 and I’m happy that we are changing the narrative.”