Nanfu Wang’s ‘In The Same Breath’ To Have NY Premiere At MoMA’s Virtual Doc Fortnight

Fresh off Sundance and a series of compelling interviews about how she chronicled the Covid-19 outbreak in China and its rampage across the the U.S., Nanfu Wang’s In the Same Breath will have its New York premiere as the opening film in the Museum of Modern Art’s Doc Fortnight 2021.

The twenty-year old fest will be virtual, running from March 18 to April 5, with 18 documentary features, short films and special projects. Two films are world premieres and several are North American premieres, including the closing selection, Julien Faraut’s Les sorcières de l’Orient (Oriental Witches), the account of a historic Japanese women’s volleyball team and its meteoric ascent to the Tokyo Olympics in 1964.

Related Story NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Greenlight To New York City Cinema Reopening March 5 At Reduced Capacity

The lineup includes Hong Kong Documentary Filmmakers’ Inside the Brick Wall; Mohamed Soueid’s The Insomnia of a Serial Dreamer; Rosine Mbakam’s Delphine’s Prayers; Anthony Banua-Simon’s Cane Fire; Ali Essafi’s Before the Dying of the Light; Luke Fowler’s Patrick; Elise Florenty and Marcel Türkowsky’s Don’t Rush and Courtney Stephen’s Perfect Fifths.

Other films include Thomas Imbach’s Nemesis, Ayo Akingbade’s Deadphant, Emma Charles and Ben Evans James’s On a Clear Day You Can See the Revolution from Here; Stephen’s Terra Femme; Pablo Alvarez-Mesa’s Bicentenario; Mercedes Gaviria’s The Calm after the Storm; Richard Shpuntoff’s Everything that is forgotten in an instant; Sabrina Zhao’s The Good Women of Sichuan, Pom Bunsermvicha’s Lemongrass Girl; Isabel Lamberti’s Last Days of Spring; and Moara Passon’s Êxtase.

Doc Fortnight 2021 is organized by Sophie Cavoulacos, Assistant Curator, Department of Film.

This year’s festival will be accompanied by a revival run of Mostafa Derkaoui’s rediscovered masterwork of Moroccan cinema About Some Meaningless Events (itself the subject of Before the Dying of the Light).