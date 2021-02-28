‘My Zoe’, ‘Safer At Home’ And ‘The Vigil’ Post To Specialty Box Office; ‘Minari’ Surpasses $250K

Written, directed and starring Julie Delpy, the family drama My Zoe from Blue Fox Entertainment hit theaters this weekend before dropping on VOD on May 25. As the big banner and specialty box office attempt to find its footing as restrictions of the pandemic lift at a cautious glacial pace, the film managed to add some coin to its box office till, earning an estimated $32,506 for its opening weekend in 237 theaters.

Also reporting numbers for their opening weekends in the specialty box office space are a pair of thrillers starting with the pandemic-themed feature Safer At Home from Vertical Entertainment. The thriller hit 79 theaters in its debut and banked an estimated $41K — not too shabby. The Vigil, an IFC Films supernatural horror that is steeped in ancient Jewish lore, opened in 55 theaters and earned $25K. Another healthy number for an opening considering the circumstances.

In terms of awards season titles, they are showing some shine at the box office. A24 awards season frontrunner Minari from Lee Isaac Chung and starring Steven Yeun is in its third weekend in theaters (it also made its on demand debut this weekend) and it managed to earn an estimated $53K to bring its cume to $251K. Kevin Macdonald’s The Mauritanian starring Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Shailene Woodley, and Benedict Cumberbatch took in $118K in its third week and will drop on PVOD starting March 2. Meanwhile, Promising Young Woman continues to stay afloat in its 10th week out, screening in 575 theaters and earning $105K to bring its cume to a little north of $5.2 million.

NEW RELEASES

My Zoe (Blue Fox Entertainment) [237 Theaters] Weekend $32,506; Average $137

Safer At Home (Vertical Entertainment) [79 Theaters] Weekend $41,000; Average $516

The Vigil (IFC FIlms) [55 Theaters] Weekend $25,000; Average $450

SECOND WEEKEND

Blithe Spirit (IFC Films) [238 Theaters] Weekend $79,000; Average $331; Cume $199,000

The Violent Heart (Gravitas Ventures) [28 Theaters] Weekend $4,000; Average $143; Cume $23,614

THIRD WEEKEND + HOLDOVERS



Come Play (Focus Features) – Week 18 [123 Theaters] Weekend $65,000; Average $490; Cume $10,454,000

Fatale (Lionsgate) – Week 11 [511 theaters] Weekend $65,000; Average $127; Cume $6,255,389

Fear of Rain (Lionsgate) [120 Theaters] Weekend $32,000; Average $374; Cume $170,000

Land (Focus Features) [1,349 Theaters] Weekend $355,000; Average $263; Cume $2,124,000

The Mauritanian (STXfilms) [287 Theaters] Weekend $118,000; Average $411; Cume $523,000

Minari (A24) [125 Theaters] Weekend $53,000; Average $427; Cume $251,000

Our Friend (Gravitas Ventures) Week 6 [20 Theaters] Weekend $1,800; Average $90; Cume $657,351

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features) – Week 10 [575 Theaters] Weekend $105,000; Average $162; Cume $5,251,000

Willy’s Wonderland (Screen Media Films) [164 Theaters] Weekend $65,766; Average $401; Cume $305,338

Wrong Turn (Saban Films) – [142 Screens] Weekend $119,575; Average $842; Cume $327,643