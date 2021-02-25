Amazon Picks Up Global Rights To Participant Documentary ‘My Name Is Pauli Murray’ From ‘RBG’ Filmmakers

Amazon Studios has acquired worldwide rights to My Name Is Pauli Murray, the Participant, Drexler and Storyville Films documentary which made its world premiere at Sundance.

Fifteen years before Rosa Parks refused to surrender her bus seat, a full decade before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned separate-but-equal legislation, attorney and priest Pauli Murray was already knee-deep fighting for social justice. Murray shaped landmark litigation—and consciousness—around race and gender equity. As an African American youth raised in the segregated South—who was also wrestling with broader notions of gender identity—Murray understood, intrinsically, what it was to exist beyond previously accepted categories and cultural norms.

The docu was directed by Oscar-nominated RBG filmmakers Betsy West and Julie Cohen and produced by Talleah Bridges McMahon. RBG about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, was nominated for two Oscars: Best Documentary Feature and Diane Warren’s song “I’ll Fight”. Participant co-distributed with Magnolia Pictures RBG which also made its world premiere at Sundance in 2018. As a documentary, the movie made an exceptional mark at the summer box office that year grossing $14.05M.

Participant’s Jeff Skoll, Diane Weyermann and Elise Pearlstein executive produced, along with Peggy Drexler.

Variety first reported the news.