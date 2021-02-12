MTV’s ‘The Real World’ Revival With Original Cast Headed To Paramount+ To Kick Off Launch

MTV’s signature unscripted franchise The Real World is coming back to kick off the March 4 launch of Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ rebranded streaming service. A new Real World installment will reunite the original New York cast in the iconic NYC loft for The Real World Homecoming: New York.

In the multi-episode docuseries, the original seven strangers will revisit the shocking moments and explosive issues that transpired during the historic season and discuss how they parallel in today’s social climate. After spending decades apart, viewers will reconvene with New York housemates Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Heather B. Gardner, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell to find out how the series transformed their lives since the cameras stopped rolling and to find out, once again, what happens when they stop being polite… and start getting real.

“MTV’s The Real World has been credited with creating the Reality TV genre and was one of the first series that tackled important and yet unrepresented topics of the time, from HIV/AIDS, Race, Gender, Orientation and Religion,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment Group. “With Paramount+ being the home to so many global reality hit franchises, it seems only fitting to bring back the franchise and cast that started it all.”

Created for MTV by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim of Bunim/Murray Productions, The Real World was the first reality series on television. It helped shape a generation and sought to spotlight culturally resonant stories such as HIV/AIDS, race, sexual orientation, mental health and addiction, including one of the first LGBTQ+ relationships documented on a TV series, the first televised same-sex commitment ceremony, and its unforgettable portrayal of Pedro Zamora’s battle with HIV.

The Real World reboot was among the first titles on the slate of MTV Studios when it launched in 2018. The project went to Facebook Watch.

Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry executive produce for MTV Entertainment Studios. Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and Trish Gold executive produce for Bunim/Murray Productions. Jacob Lane is co-executive producer and George Verschoor is consulting producer.

MTV recently successfully revived another reality staple at the network, Jersey Shore, with its original cast.

Jersey Shore is among a slew of hit ViacomCBS’ biggest reality franchises that will be on Paramount+, along with Love & Hip Hop, Love Island, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Amazing Race, Survivor, The Challenge, Big Brother and more.

Multiple seasons of The Real World are available to stream now on CBS All Access, soon to be rebranded as Paramount+.