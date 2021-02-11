MTV Entertainment Group Ups Veteran Executives Lance McPherson & Bahareh Kamali

MTV Entertainment Group has promoted veteran executives Lance McPherson and Bahareh Kamali to key roles. McPherson has been elevated to Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel, Business and Legal Affairs, and Kamali to Executive Vice President of Strategic Development.

McPherson, who oversees the business and legal affairs functions for the Group, leads oversight of some of the company’s biggest scripted and unscripted franchises such as The Challenge and Catfish as well as Studios business and MTV Documentary Films. Since joining the company more than two decades ago as Counsel for MTV Networks, McPherson has risen through the ranks to hold positions of increasing seniority. As part of his long-time BALA oversight for the VMAs, he most recently led negotiations for the first major event in New York City produced from multiple locations and established new production protocols due to the unique challenges of COVID-19. McPherson began his career as an attorney with Brown Raysman Millstein Feder & Steiner, where he founded the firm’s entertainment and sports law practice.

Related Story MTV Entertainment Group Launches Initiative To Bolster Content From BIPOC And Women-Owned Production Companies

Kamali, who previously served as SVP of Strategic Development will now serve as the chief liaison alongside Business and Legal Affairs across all content and talent for Nina L. Diaz, President of Content, Chief Content Officer. A nearly 20-year veteran of the company, Kamali has been instrumental in MTVE’s first-in-class DE&I initiatives to bolster a new generation of BIPOC and Women creators including a $250 million commitment to support third-party production companies. Kamali started her career at PBS and the Screen Actors Guild.

“Lance and Bahareh are consummate pros who bring a high level of expertise and experience, forging groundbreaking deals and partnerships that are instrumental to our success in this ever-evolving landscape,” said Diaz.