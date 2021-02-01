MSNBC President Rashida Jones Unveils New Organizational Structure; Plans To Add Head Of Documentary Acquisitions

Rashida Jones, who took the helm of MSNBC on Monday, unveiled a new organizational structure that puts greater emphasis on the difference between breaking news programming, and analysis and opinion shows.

Jones also said that the network, seeking to expand longform content, would be adding a head of documentary acquisitions, with an announcement in the coming weeks.

In a memo to staff, Jones wrote, “One of our key priorities for 2021 is to make sure news consumers clearly understand the value of – and differences between – the two main types of content we offer: coverage of live and breaking news, and insightful analysis and perspectives. Both genres are critical to our future success, and both genres need to exist in a clear and compelling form on every single platform where news consumers go – which is why we are going to realign to better support them both.”

Dan Arnall will serve as senior vice president of news programming, in which he will “work with the news teams to fulfill our mission of owning breaking news on every platform,” Jones wrote.

Greg Kordick will serve as senior VP of perspective/analysis programming, in which he will “work with the great teams in Prime and our weekend perspective shows and focus on special programming and development across the portfolio,” she wrote.

Arnall has been executive editor, MSNBC, and had oversight over dayside shows, while Kordick has been executive producer of The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell.

“By aligning our programming seven days a week, we will create more opportunities for collaboration and develop stronger pipelines across our entire brand,” Jones wrote. “Dan and Greg are two great leaders in these respective categories, and I’m looking forward to partnering with them in their new roles.”

Jones succeeded Phil Griffin, who announced in December he would depart the news network after serving as president of since 2008.

Jones also wrote that Laura Conaway would continue to lead programming for the Peacock streaming channel The Choice, and Betsy Korona would continue to lead all newsgathering operations for MSNBC and NBC News Now, and would support The Choice.

Jones also announced that the network also would fill the role of editorial leader for MSNBC Digital.