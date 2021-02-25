MSNBC Gives Mehdi Hasan’s Show A Sunday Night Slot

MSNBC has scheduled a Sunday evening version of The Mehdi Hasan Show, which debuted weeknights last year on the streaming service Peacock.

The show will air on MSNBC from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. It will fill the first hour of The Week with Joshua Johnson, which will continue at 9 p.m. Johnson also hosts from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays.

Hasan was a senior columnist and host of the podcast Deconstructed at The Intercept, and was previously a political commentator and presenter at Al Jazeera English. His show debuted on Oct. 5 on Peacock and streams on weeknights live from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. His segments have included ones devoted to the Capitol siege as well as A Pandemic Special Report: 50 Lives.

Cesar Conde, chairman of NBCUniversal News Group, last summer announced a diversity priority of 50 percent of news organization employees to be women and 50 percent of the total workforce to be people of color. No exact date was given for achieving the goal, but he said progress would be reported publicly each year. Among other moves, MSNBC has scheduled shows with Johnson, Kasie Hunt, Yasmin Vossoughian, Tiffany Cross and Jonathan Capehart, while Zerlina Maxwell launched a show on Peacock’s The Choice.