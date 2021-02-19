‘Ms. Marvel’ Adds Laurel Marsden As Zoe Zimmer

Laurel Marsden, who starred in Quibi’s Survive, will play Zoe Zimmer in Disney+’s upcoming Marvel series Ms. Marvel, Deadline has confirmed. The series follows teenage hero Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani).

Zimmer is something of frenemy to Ms. Marvel; a popular girl at Coles Academic High, the superhero first saves her in the Hudson River. Zimmer dates the school’s ‘it’ athlete Josh Richardson. The character made her debut in 2014’s Ms. Marvel No. 3 from scribe G. Willow Wilson and artist Adrian Alphona.

Bisha K. Ali is head writer on the series. Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah direct along with two-time Oscar doc short winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and The Walking Dead director Meera Menon.

Ms. Marvel is set to drop later this year. Cameras are already rolling in Atlanta.

Last night, Disney+ went down for 10 minutes as subscribers clamored to watch Marvel’s WandaVision, which isn’t a bad thing for the studio during the pandemic when they can’t release Marvel movies.