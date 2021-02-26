‘Mr. Mayor’ Ratings Dip In Season Finale; ‘Young Sheldon’ Tops Thursday

NBC’s comedy Mr. Mayor toplined by Ted Danson wrapped its freshman run Thursday, drawing a 0.4 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 2.47 million viewers, both numbers hitting lows as it awaits a decision on a return for second season.

CBS’ flagship comedy Young Sheldon (0.9, 7.62M) jumped up week over week in both metrics to a season high in viewers, per Nielsen’s Live+Same Day fast affiliates. It topped the ratings heap in primetime on a night that also saw the season finale of ABC’s Craig Ferguson-hosted game show The Hustler (0.4, 2.54M), which was steady.

CBS, ABC and Fox tied for the top spot overall in the demo. CBS edged ABC in viewers, following Young Sheldon with its comedies B Positive (0.7, 5.12M), also touching a season high in viewers, a steady Mom (0.6, 5.08M) and The Unicorn (0.5, 3.72M) which was up a tenth. At 10 p.m., Clarice (0.4, 3.60M) was steady.

ABC’s game-night trio was steady across the board with Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (0.8, 5.77M), The Chase (0.6, 4.41M) and the wrap-up of The Hustler.

A fresh Hell’s Kitchen (0.6, 2.48M) dipped a tenth last night on Fox, leading into comedies Call Me Kat (0.5, 2.12M) and Last Man Standing (0.4, 2.44M) which were both even with their performances last week.

After Mr. Mayor on NBC, Superstore (0.4, 1.84M) returned after a break leading in to a new Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.68M), off a tenth. A Dateline repeat followed.

The CW aired repeats.