MPRM Ups Katie Jo Ash And Ellen Kuni To Account Supervisors, Expanding Senior Team

EXCLUSIVE: MPRM Communications has promoted Katie Jo Ash and Ellen Kuni to the roles of Account Supervisor, adding the pair to the senior team at the entertainment and media PR agency. The company also promoted Karen Tran Wood to Senior Account Executive, and Jenna Corradeno to Account Coordinator at the firm, which reps brands including AMC Networks, Bron Studios, Cinetic Media, John Ridley’s No Studios, Millennium Media, Mubi, NBC, Netflix and and RuPaul’s Drag Race among others.

Ash MRPM

Ash has been with the agency since 2015 and oversees a wide range of theatrical, VOD and home entertainment campaigns, as well as festivals and events. She also handles film awards campaigns and corporate entertainment clients.

Kuni

Kuni is returning to MPRM after a brief hiatus with a startup; she originally joined the agency in 2014. She will lead both consumer and corporate campaigns for production companies, networks and streaming companies. She also specializes in awards campaigns along with animation and kids and family fare.

Wood, who joined MPRM in 2019, heads up campaigns for festival and theatrical releases and manages awards clients. Corradeno will continue to support her account teams across film, TV, awards and corporate.

“The addition of Katie Jo Ash and Ellen Kuni to our senior team is a reflection of their outstanding client work as well as our confidence in their ability to help grow our client roster in 2021,” MPRM president Mark Pogachefsky said. Added MPRM chair Rachel McCallister: “Along with Karen Tran Wood and Jenna Corradeno, they demonstrate our commitment to helping clients across the entertainment and media industry tell their stories.”